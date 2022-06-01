HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The first-ever 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will be built right here in North Alabama, according to a statement from the car manufacturer.

Both the new hybrid model, along with the gas model launched in 2021, will be assembled at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in the Huntsville-annexed part of Limestone County. The company said the plant had the capability to roll out up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.

The new vehicle will be available in five grades: S, SE, XSE, LE, and XLE. It will be exclusively available with all-wheel drive, increased power and fuel economy, and 8.0 second 0-60 time.

To learn more about the new 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, click here.

The $2.3 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant began production last September after years of construction. The plant is believed to be one of the biggest economic developments in Alabama history.

Anyone interested in applying can do so at their website: mazdatoyota.com.