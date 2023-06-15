HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the largest Baptist denominations in the country has voted to expel two churches for having women in leadership roles. This is a move that could have a major effect on churches in North Alabama.

At their annual meeting, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) decided to amend its constitution to state cooperating churches should “affirm, appoint, or employ only men as any kind of pastor or elder as qualified by Scripture.” That would mean churches employing female pastors of any kind could be removed from the denomination.

The dismissal of California’s Saddleback Church and Kentucky’s Fern Creek Baptist Church were finalized at the 2023 annual meeting as well, as the churches were led by female pastors.

There are growing concerns that this could lead to the removal of other Baptist churches that also have women in leadership roles, which includes First Baptist Church of Huntsville.

First Baptist Church in Huntsville has four women that function as pastors. Although the church hasn’t yet officially been removed from the SBC, with the direction they are going in, Travis Collins believes his church’s removal is bound to happen.

“All of us are feeling like this is probably nearing the end of a long time and deep relationship,” Collins said.

Collins, who is First Baptist’s senior pastor, says his church’s female leaders are here to stay.

“I know Holly and I know Shelly and I know Kristin and I know Ester, and I believe in them. It feels like they have been disrespected,” Collins told News 19.

As one of the two churches that were officially removed, Fern Creek Baptist failed to overturn their dismissal during the SBC’s annual meeting. Linda Barnes Popham is a female who is the senior pastor at Fern Creek church.

She says the denomination is rewriting the rules to their likening.

“They are trying to purify this denomination to their standards of purity, but you know what, only Jesus can purify us,” Popham said.

Reverend Popham believes this could set a negative precedent for aspiring young women who hope to one day lead a ministry.

“These young people these children these teenagers who are females are basically being taught that you can’t do that,” Popham told News 19.

Popham believes the SBC’s decision is based on their interpretation of the Bible, however, she says the move could be misleading.

“Those who are in control now are calling the shots, and I would say brainwashing the minds of many people,” Popham said.

As for First Baptist of Huntsville, their removal from the convention is pending. However, Pastor Collins says his church will move forward whether they remain with SBC or not.

“We were a church 39 years before there was a Southern Baptist Convention, and if we’re invited to leave – we’ll be a church after,” Collins said.

Although the denomination voted to remove churches with female pastors, the SBC’s “constitutional amendments require two-thirds approval at two consecutive annual meetings.” This means the convention will have a second vote on the decision at its next annual meeting in June 2024.

The decision made then could officially remove First Baptist from the denomination.