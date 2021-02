HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The normally scheduled First Baptist Church program will not air at its regular time or channel on Sunday, February 7.

Due to CBS Super Bowl programming, First Baptist Church will change channels and air on North Alabama’s CW.

The program will begin at 11 a.m. after their new TV Church program that airs from 10:30 a.m until 11 a.m. every Sunday on North Alabama’s CW.