First Baptist Church Huntsville returns to fully virtual services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One Huntsville church is preparing to return to virtual worship for the foreseeable future after months of in-person services.

After seeing the number of cases spike in Madison County, First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Travis Collins and his team decided it would be safest to switch to virtual streaming.

For the past few months, churchgoers have had the option to stream services or attend in-person as well.

This is the second time FBC has temporarily limited worship to streaming; the first six-week suspension came in March when COVID-19 cases spiked in the area.

Church leaders plan to meet and talk about updates on the status of COVID-19 and the church later in January.

Virtual services start each Sunday at 8:15 with their first fellowship worship. At 10:30 they will stream their sanctuary worship on News 19 and on their website.

Viewers can also watch older streams of services if they want… those can be found on the church’s Livestream.com page.

Church leaders say they will continue monitoring COVID-19 cases in Madison County to determine when it’s time to return to worshipping together again.