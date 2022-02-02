HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Ground Hog Day has gone to the dogs with the first annual Ground Dog Day ceremony at Huntsville Animal Services.

Cosmo the dog took center stage with Mayor Tommy Battle for the ceremony.

Instead of looking for his shadow like Punxsutawney Phil, or Smith Lake Jake, Cosmo came ready to sniff out if we’d see an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

Cosmo said, maybe both! Taking a big bite out of two different types of scented kibbles in the “spring” bowl and “winter” bowl.

Huntsville Animals Services director, Dr. Karen Sheppard said this inaugural event is about more than just having some Ground Hog Day fun. It is meant to shed light on the more than 5,000 pets they take in each year. They’re able to save 95% of them.

While the staff plays a big role, Sheppard said it is the volunteers, adopters and fosters who step up to help that make it all possible.

“People want to help, but we just need it. We just have to keep that awareness in front of our community that, you cant rely on the 37 of us. It won’t happen. There would be a lot of animal suffering if we don’t continue to get these animals adopted, get them out of the building,” Sheppard said.

Huntsville Animal Services keeps complete list of pets up for adoption and has a foster application portal. Staff also update their Facebook page here.