HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville firefighters responded to a fire at a storage facility early Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to Added Space Storage at 2005 Sparkman Drive. Smoke could be seen at the scene.

Nine storage units were impacted by the fire. A representative from Huntsville Fire and Rescue says police are going through the units at this time.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.