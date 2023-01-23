Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are fighting a structure fire in an area just off Balch Road.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) crews fought a structure fire in an area just off Balch Road on Monday morning.

Responders on the scene said HFR received a call reporting a kitchen fire on Sandy Hollow Drive. They were able to confirm that four units arrived on the scene and put the fire out quickly.

Officials say that though no one was injured in the blaze, two adults and three dogs were displaced as a result of the fire.

Drivers and residents were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes as emergency crews worked to put out the flames.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.