HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) said that they are currently on the scene of a house fire in Northwest Huntsville.

According to officials, the fire is located at 2604 Barbara Drive NW. HFR says that there are five trucks on the scene.

There is no word of displacements or injuries at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Stay connected with News 19 for additional updates.