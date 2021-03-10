Fire vandals cause MLK Elementary $10,000 in damage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fire burned one of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School’s playgrounds overnight and police are looking for those responsible.

“It’s very disruptive,” said Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools. “It’s very disheartening when individuals feel the need to damage our facilities.”

Police are looking for who lit a stretch of turf on fire Monday, causing $10,000 in damage.

“About 5:30 yesterday evening some individuals were on our playground campus where they appear to playing with some type of, whether it’s a lighter or matches, something of that nature, and as you can see, they did set fire to the school playground here at MLK,” Williams said.

Fire smoldered into the night.

A security officer found the ground on fire Tuesday morning and put it out with buckets of water.

Kids were unable to use the playground Tuesday.

“There’s no way we can just patch up this corner of the property that instituted the damage,” Williams said. “We’re going to have to replace the whole turf here of the entire playground complex.”

It’s the second act of fire vandalism at the school this year, Williams said.

“This is the second fire related vandalism that’s occurred at MLK this particular school campus, this school year. We had another similar type of incident a couple months ago where we had a trash can that was lit on fire.”

There were no injuries.

No arrests have been made.

School staff and police are reviewing security footage to help catch those responsible.