HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A portion of Memorial Parkway will be closed on Wednesday as utility crews work on a fire hydrant in south Huntsville.

Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities said their Water Operations crew will shut down the outside, southbound lane of Memorial Parkway between Oak Dairy Lane to Green Cove Road while they work to repair/replace a fire hydrant in the area.

Long says the project is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and could take anywhere from 4-6 hours to complete.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes if at all possible. If you a detour isn’t an option, use extreme caution while utility crews work and be aware of shifting traffic patterns.