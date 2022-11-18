HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A fire engulfed a large home in Madison County on Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. James Filley with the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD), firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire around 1:38 p.m. at 148 Forest Ridge Drive.

Filley said upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible and after a “brief interior attack,” the order was given to evacuate the home and crews worked the blaze from the outside.

Filley told News 19 all occupants, including first responders, safely left the home and no one was injured. Red Cross has been notified to assist the homeowners.

Filley said his agency doesn’t know how the blaze started.

In addition to MVFD, Madison Fire assisted for “aerial apparatus” as well as Harvest Volunteer Fire Department and Toney Volunteer Fire Department.