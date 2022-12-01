MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The ice cream machine at McDonald’s is keeping true to its reputation as things got heated at the location in Meridianville, according to local fire officials.

Captain Brandon Burgess with the Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department told News 19 that the electric motor inside the ice cream machine overheated and caused smoke inside the restaurant.

Fire crews received the call around 1:26 p.m. on Thursday.

Burgess emphasized that there was no fire and no customers were inside the building at the time.

The machine was unplugged and the situation was quickly resolved.

However, Burgess says the location is closed for the time being and will stay that way until the night shift crew arrives, as employees simply got into their cars and left once the incident was over.