MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Firefighters got an early wake-up call in Madison County Tuesday morning.

Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to a fire alarm at Ardent Preschool and Daycare at Clift Farms. The call came in around 11:37 Monday night.

Monrovia VFD Captain Blake Mathis says they had units in the area returning from another call that had just ended and were able to make it to the scene within a couple of minutes.

When Monrovia got to the daycare center, firefighters saw smoke and flames. According to Capt. Mathis, a small section at the corner of the building was on fire.

Madison Fire and Rescue was called out to the scene, and both departments extinguished the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the building.

Capt. Mathis told News 19 that the fire was contained to a very small area, but it did penetrate the building and burn a small portion of the interior wall of a classroom.

There were no injuries, Mathis said.

MVFR said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.