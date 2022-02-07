HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Attention, Walmart shoppers! One store is temporarily closed.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue confirmed four of their units were called to the store at 2200 Sparkman Drive Sunday. There was no damage to the building, but the fire did damage items in the store.

Nobody was injured; the fire was still under investigation Monday morning. In a post to the Sparkman Drive Walmart Facebook page, store officials confirmed the store was closed.

News 19 has reached out to Walmart for an update on reopening plans; we’ll update this story once we hear back. Updates will also be posted on the Sparkman Drive Walmart Facebook page.