Fire at Crestwood causes water damage on multiple floors, no injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fire that started in a utility closet on the fourth floor of Crestwood Hospital cause some patients to be temporarily relocated, according to hospital officials.

The Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson says the sprinklers were set off but could not reach the fire. Five Huntsville Fire and Rescue trucks responded to the hospital. The fire was quickly taken care of by using an extinguisher

Hospital officials said 22 patients were temporarily relocated to another part of the hospital in order to clean up after the sprinklers were triggered.

“Patient care continues at Crestwood Medical Center,” said Lori Light, Director of Communications at Crestwood Hospital. We appreciate the quick response of our team and the Huntsville Fire Department.

Water from the sprinkler system did damage to the second, third, and fourth floors of the hospital.