HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Plenty of animals in local shelters are waiting for homes. If you’re looking to bring a furry friend into your family this holiday season, dogs and cats are not the kind of present you can return after Christmas.

“We want all of our pets to not be here over the holiday, but in a home,” said Huntsville Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard.

Many animal shelters across the Tennessee Valley, including Huntsville Animal Services, are full of animals this time of year. The list of adoptable pets is lengthy, but if you are not ready for the long-term commitment of adoption, fostering animals is a great way to help out.

“What we love the most is people doing sleepovers, which is a one to four day period where you take the pet home, and you try to get pictures, and you try to write 10 to 15 sentences positive,” Sheppard said. “Then we put it online, and we put it on their kennel and people feel more confident adopting them because they went somebody took it home for three or four days and it was friendly.”

It is also important to remember pets are a big responsibility. If you’re considering gifting a dog or cat to someone in your life this Christmas, Sheppard said communication is an important part of the process.

“Let them drive that. If they want a pet, I would recommend you have them come,” Sheppard said. “Pets are a lot of work and sometimes you think it’s going to resolve or help them or they’re going to engage in it. They might for the first week, month, maybe even the first year, but what happens if things change after that.”

Click here to view the full list of adoptable animals at Huntsville Animal Services.