HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for a job in Huntsville’s growing music industry? Want to volunteer for one of the local non-profits An upcoming career fair will provide opportunities with several companies and non-profits.
Arts Huntsville, the Huntsville Music Office, and the Von Braun Center are teaming up to host the Huntsville Music Industry Career Fair and Community Expo this coming Saturday, September 24.
From noon-4 p.m. in the VBC East Hall, non-profits and businesses will be on-site talking to the public. Those attending are urged to make connections and support the Huntsville music scene.
Entertainment businesses and nonprofit arts organizations at the event will include:
- International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)
- Arts Huntsville
- Bluewood Productions
- Brass Band of Huntsville
- The DJ Kartel
- Huntsville Chamber Music Guild
- Huntsville Community Drumline
- A Smart Place, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s service designed to connect job seekers with employers
- Huntsville Concert Band
- Huntsville Master Chorale
- Huntsville Music Office
- Huntsville Symphony Orchestra
- Huntsville Traditional Music Association
- Maitland Conservatory and Maitland Arts Initiative
- Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation
- Opera Huntsville
- Randstad USA
- Spur Staffing
- Tennessee Valley Jazz Society
- Turn Systems
- UAH Music Department
- Von Braun Center
- WJAB, the radio/TV station owned and operated by Alabama A&M University
