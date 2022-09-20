HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for a job in Huntsville’s growing music industry? Want to volunteer for one of the local non-profits An upcoming career fair will provide opportunities with several companies and non-profits.

Arts Huntsville, the Huntsville Music Office, and the Von Braun Center are teaming up to host the Huntsville Music Industry Career Fair and Community Expo this coming Saturday, September 24.

From noon-4 p.m. in the VBC East Hall, non-profits and businesses will be on-site talking to the public. Those attending are urged to make connections and support the Huntsville music scene.

Entertainment businesses and nonprofit arts organizations at the event will include:

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)

Arts Huntsville

Bluewood Productions

Brass Band of Huntsville

The DJ Kartel

Huntsville Chamber Music Guild

Huntsville Community Drumline

A Smart Place, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s service designed to connect job seekers with employers

Huntsville Concert Band

Huntsville Master Chorale

Huntsville Music Office

Huntsville Symphony Orchestra

Huntsville Traditional Music Association

Maitland Conservatory and Maitland Arts Initiative

Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation

Opera Huntsville

Randstad USA

Spur Staffing

Tennessee Valley Jazz Society

Turn Systems

UAH Music Department

Von Braun Center

WJAB, the radio/TV station owned and operated by Alabama A&M University

For more information on the career fair, visit the career fair’s Facebook page.