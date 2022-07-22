MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One volunteer fire department is asking the public to help them fill the boot Saturday morning and afternoon.

Firefighters from the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department will be collecting donations at two Madison County intersections from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

MVFD officials said boot drivers are a tradition in fire departments all around the country. Departments use the drives to raise awareness and funds for their own use, as well as other causes. Proceeds from the 2021 boot drive helped the department put a new medical response vehicle in service. For 2022, proceeds will support department operations and assist with purchasing new equipment.

You can donate in person at the intersection of Jeff Road and Mt. Zion Road or the intersection of Wall Triana Highway and Capshaw Road. Checks are also accepted. Those should be made out to “Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department” and mailed to 345 Mt. Zion Road, Madison, AL 35757. Digital donations can also be made to the Department’s PayPal. MVFD is a 501(c)3 non-profit and all donations are tax-deductible.