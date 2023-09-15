HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Women In Music Week begins on Friday night, and over the next ten days, Huntsville City will honor women rockers and all they’ve achieved through music.

Huntsville’s own Mechi Rae rehearsed one of her signature songs at the Maitland Conservatory, and she is proud to be a representative of Women’s Music Week in her hometown.

“It means a lot and to be chosen to be one of the women of Huntsville to celebrate women in music. I am honored,” said Rae.

As vocalist Shrimpa belts out the lyrics to her song titled ‘At All,’ she says it’s time for women to show their power in the music industry.

“When we decide to do what women do, we don’t want to hear anything at all,” Shrimpa explained. “It is about us doing what we do and doing it big.”

Both Rae and Shrimpa are two of the artists who are an integral part of what Huntsville is calling ‘Women in Music Week,’ with 50 female musicians at venues around Huntsville to showcase their talents in a 10-day span.

“No matter the genre, country or pop, we belong in it all,” says Kaleka Jones, the creator of Love Jones Live Productions. Love Jones has put together a collection of talented women who will perform live on stage during the celebration.

Whether it’s producing or marketing, female artist Jones told News 19 that the idea of this ground-breaking event is to show that women are essential to the success and growth of Huntsville’s music community in a male-dominated industry.

“It seems that men seem to be taken a lot more serious in the entertainment industry, and girls must knock down walls, and they must show that they are serious and that they can be just as much as a beast in this industry as men,” said Jones. “We just work hard every day to break down those barriers and show that we belong here just like everybody else does.”

Performances will be held at various venues across the Rocket City, starting on Friday night at the Orion Amphitheater and running through September 24th.

If you’re interested in attending, check out the full women in music calendar here.