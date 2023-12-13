HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — HEMSI officials say a female was transported to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on Oakwood Avenue Wednesday evening.

Don Webster, a spokesperson for HEMSI, said that they responded to the call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue near the railroad tracks and Dairy Queen at around 5:30 p.m.

A female was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition, Webster said.

The Huntsville Police Department said Oakwood Avenue was blocked between Meridian and Davidson streets as a result of the wreck, but it has since reopened.