HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit stemming from a school bus altercation between a James Clemens’ High School student and assistant principal.

The lawsuit was filed in March on behalf of a female student at JCHS and her mother against the vice principal, the school’s former principal, and the school board. It said Jason Watts, assistant principal and athletic director at the school, struck the female student multiple times in the head, after being bitten by her while he tried to break up a scuffle on the bus.

In a 19-page opinion, North Alabama District Court Senior Judge C. Lynwood Smith, Jr. ruled last month, finding that the student suffered minor injuries during that altercation, and that she first bit the arm of Watts.

“‘While Watts act of hitting Jane Doe in the face was certainly inappropriate the facts as alleged show justification for the act of corporal punishment,” Smith said. “His conduct was a response to Jane Doe’s act of biting his arm.”

Smith goes on to say that considering the total situation, leads to the conclusion that Watts’s force was not obviously excessive and there was no constitutional violations.

Several students on a school bus parked at JCHS began filming when an argument turned physical between the female student and Watts.

The day after the incident, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols held a press conference where he gave their description of the incident and provided photos of a bite mark on Watts’ arm.

Brian Clayton was the principal of JCHS at the time of the incident and is now serving as the Hartselle City Schools superintendent. Clayton was standing at the front of the bus watching the exchange, and a School Resource Officer was not called, the suit claimed.

The case against the school system was dismissed in May.