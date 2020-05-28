Federal grand jury indicts Madison man for possessing pipe bomb

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal grand jury has indicted a Madison man for possessing a pipe bomb.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Frank Haera confirmed a three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Joshua Andrew Quillin, 29, with possessing a destructive device

Authorities said the device was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by law.

According to the indictment, Quillin possessed a pipe bomb on April 23, 2020, in Madison County.

“The defendant’s brazen act could have resulted in a devastating outcome,” Town said. “We will continue to prosecute violent criminals to the fullest extent of the law in an effort to keep our communities safe.”

“ATF’s focus on removing alleged illegal destructive devices from individuals’ aid is reducing the potential for violent crime,” Haera said.

The maximum penalty for possessing a destructive device is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a destructive device is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

ATF investigated the case, along with the Huntsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Stuart Burrell is prosecuting the case.