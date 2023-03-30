HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S Food and Drug Administration has approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan marking the first time the product will be sold without a prescription.

Narcan is utilized to significantly counter the effects of opioid-related overdoses including those with fentanyl. The nasal spray is said to be a life-saving treatment in the event of an opioid overdose.

Advocates say making the treatment more accessible marks a step forward in the country’s fight against the opioid crisis.

Carl Wilkerson the recovery services director at Partnership For a Drug-Free Community believes the roadblock in people getting Narcan will no longer be a factor.

“Narcan now being available without a prescription it does remove that barrier and allows the general public to have access to it in the event of an emergency,” Wilkerson told News 19.

Over-the-counter Narcan will be sold in drug stores, supermarkets, gas stations, and vending machines.

Without needing a prescription, Wilkerson says it will not only make the treatment easier to obtain, but it will help save lives.

“For the average person who may not be dealing with substance or opioid use it will allow them to get involved and have resources available to be able to help someone that is in need,” Wilkerson said.

With pricing yet to be determined, the FDA says the over-the-counter distribution of Narcan could be available later this summer.