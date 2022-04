HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a traffic accident early Monday morning around Highway 72 East and Epworth Drive.

Officials say that when they arrived they were told that a motorcycle rear ended a semi-truck. Both were traveling eastbound on Highway 72 East.

The motorcyclist, Tommy Seagroves, 32, died from his injuries. No charges are expected to be filed.

HPD is still investigating the accident.