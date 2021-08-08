Fatal car crash on Highway 72 early Sunday morning

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — One man is dead and one man is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 72 early Sunday morning, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms.

Rudy Perez, 35, of Fort Hood, Texas died due to injuries sustained during the crash. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 2014 Jeep Compass Perez was driving on the wrong side of the highway collided with a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Nicolas Cruz, 43, of Huntsville. Cruz was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Highway 72 near the 90-mile marker, according to ALEA.