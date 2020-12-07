Fantasy Playhouse’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ moves online amid pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s Fantasy Playhouse is changing course after 60 seasons of productions. When the pandemic hit back in March, staff had to make a tough decision to cancel all of their ticketed productions for the year.

“We went back and forth a lot, but basically, what we did was push all of those titles to next year,” Advancement Director Megan Carter said. “Then it came down to Christmas Carol and we were like, we just can’t not let it happen. We can’t not do it,” Advancement Director Megan Williams said.

The classic tale is performed for the people of the Tennessee Valley every year. Staff at Fantasy Playhouse decided to create a fully virtual performance, available to stream to audiences online.

Director Stephen Tyler Davis took the entire script and rewrote it. One of the COVID-19 adjustments meant cutting dozens of cast members. Less than 10 cast members make up this new production.

“To go from a cast of 60 [or] 65 to seven, it’s just phenomenal to watch. They use a lot of puppetry and sounds and shows. It’s just a really cool experience,” Carter said.

The small cast and crew rehearsed the story for weeks; then came time to put it all together. They found themselves performing the show for a different kind of audience.

“We had a three-person film crew come in and they spent four days, back to back filming it, and it got edited and it was done, so the whole process start to finish was probably around 2 months,” she said.

The performance is choreographed like a movie, made up of a variety of shots and special effects. Since it is only streaming online this year, Carter said for the first time the audience is expanded from Huntsville to anywhere in the world.

“It’s really exciting to sit there knowing that we’re not together but people all over are watching,” Carter said.

Buying tickets has been made easy and fully virtual. The last showing has been extended, from December 6 to Friday, December 11.

Once tickets are purchased, a link will be made available during a two-hour “showtime” window. While the playhouse is still hosting virtual academy classes, which bring in some revenue, Carter said the proceeds from these tickets will be going towards keeping doors open.

The playhouse doesn’t have any plans for performances on-site in the near future, but is open to exploring options like this virtual performance or finding ways to host shows outdoors.