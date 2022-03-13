HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After going virtual last year, Rocket City’s Got Talent will return live and in-person at Lowe Mill.

The event will be held on April 1, 2022 and is presented by the Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy (FPCTA). The event unites arts and theatre lovers, community leaders, and business professionals for a night of live entertainment. The evening also includes hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.

Jordan #ChillCity Moore will serve as the event’s emcee.

Rocket City’s Got Talent will be held at 6 p.m. and tickets are available now for $75. All proceeds will benefit FPCTA and their mission to use theater to inspire and shape children.