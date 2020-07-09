Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy share updates and cancellations for 60th Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy (FPCTA) will not be presenting any in-person shows, camps, or classes in 2020 due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The playhouse is pushing its 60th season VBC Playhouse lineup to its 61st season in 2021, 2022. They say this is to ensure the safety of their Fantasy Family.

FPCTA announced alternate production plans for the season, including a virtual version of “A Christmas Carol” in December 2020 and a live outdoor production of “Tinkerbell” by Patrick Flynn in late Spring 2021!

New dates –

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” – Oct 15-17, 2021

“A Christmas Carol” – Dec 3-5 & 10-12, 2021

“Alice in Wonderland” – February 18-20, 2022

Doctor Osborn’s Magical Laboratory – Spring 2021

Organizers say previously announced in-person Fall classes will now be moving to a virtual platform due to the success of summer classes. Learn more: https://www.fantasyplayhouse.org/new-page-2

They say the Ask Me Anything Series will continue with monthly special guest stars for you to “meet” and offer virtual theatre presentations of family classics throughout the year.

The playhouse will also be hosting their annual fundraiser, Rocket City’s Got Talent! But it will have a new look. The event will be on a virtual platform.

The fundraiser will on July 25th and will feature musical entertainment- including performances by Broadway Veterans Matt Meigs, Marcus Gladney, Luz Ladrillono, and Broadway World’s 2020 “Next on Stage” College Winner, Willem Butler. Organizers say there’s no ticket price, just donate and join their fun.



For questions concerning Educational Programming please contact Candice.Cooper@FantasyPlayhouse.com.

All other questions should be directed to Karen.Mockensturm@FantasyPlayhouse.com.