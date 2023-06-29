HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre and Academy (FPCTA) is celebrating its 63rd season in 2023 and 2024, and they have some amazing adventures to take you on!

All of the plays that will be performed during this season are original adaptions and plays written by Alabama authors.

The FPCTA stage will play host to new adventures and places, like the jungle, snowy London, a magical wood and even the Rocket City.

“Yes, our 63rd season is all new and very ambitious- but if anyone can pull it off, the innovative Magic Makers at Fantasy can,” Artistic Director Stephen Tyler Davis said. “We are so excited to create these worlds with our FPCTA production teams, artists, and volunteers. It’s a great time for the theatre community in Huntsville!”

Below you can find a list of the plays and their dates:

“The Jungle Book,” October 20-22 and 27-29, 2023

“A Christmas Carol,” December 1-3 and 7-10, 2023

“Rapunzel and the Beanstalk,” February 22-25, 2024

“Space Monkeys! The Adventures of Baker and Able,” May 16-19, 2023

You can find season tickets, show tickets and special performance dates here.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering as a resident artist can apply through the Magic Makers portal on the Fantasy Playhouse website.