HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Thousands of comic books, posters, video games, and more are available at the Huntsville Comic Convention at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, promising fun for the whole family.

No matter your budget and fandom, the Huntsville Comic Con will have some deals for you. Poster and sticker selections will include everything from anime to classic movies, featuring Star Wars, Godzilla, and Harry Potter.

“It’s a fun two days filled up with comic books, anime, Star Wars toys, everything if you’re my age, as a kid you wanted, and everything the kids today want,” said Huntsville Comic Con Co-owner Marc Ballard. “It’s a collaboration of everything that’s geeky and fun all in one spot.”

A lineup of special guests is prepared to greet fans, including:

Sherrilyn Kenyon, the best-selling author of “Dark Hunter and The League.”

Tyler Mane, the actor appearing as Sabretooth in X-Men and Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s Halloween.

Renae Geerlings, the former editor-in-chief of Top Cow Comics, has worked on more than 300 issues.

Buff Bagwell, the five-time World Champion Wrestling (WCW) Tag Team Champion.

Jason Flowers, the Artist of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “The Last Ronin” and the creator of “Bounty Bullfrog.”

The convention will run from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. Parking costs $10 per car, and admission to the event is free.

Some of the restaurants located in Lowe Mill also plan on getting into the fun. Pizzelle’s Confections is offering 10% off to anyone in cosplay.