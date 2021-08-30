Family remembers VBC employee who died over the weekend as loving father and husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The family of the Von Braun Center employee who died at the event center over the weekend is mourning the loss of their father and husband.

Authorities identified the employee as Christopher Easter, 39, on Monday morning. Easter was an employee at the VBC for over 12 years.

According to Huntsville Police Department, they believe the death was an accident.

Officers were sent to the maintenance area on Monroe Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found Easter underneath a golf cart-type utility vehicle that had slipped off a jack.

Easter leaves behind a 13-year-old son, a 10-year-old daughter, and a wife of 12 years.

“My husband was everything to our family,” his wife Crystal Easter said in a statement to News 19. Crystal continued, “He was full of life and enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hiking, and hunting.”

Easter said Christopher loved sports and coached his kids’ baseball and volleyball teams.

“His love, selflessness, faith, and shining light will be greatly missed.” Crystal said.

Read Crystal’s full statement here:

“My husband was everything to our family. He leaves behind a 13 year old son and a 10 year old daughter and a wife of 12 years. This man loves sports and coached kids for years in rec and travel baseball and his daughters volleyball team. He was full of life and enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hiking and hunting. His long term goal was to hike the Appalachian Trail. He would be there for anyone who needed anything anytime. He had recently started a promising career in real estate. His love, selflessness, faith, and shining light will be greatly missed. The outpouring of love we have received has been staggering and my love for Chris has only deepened with the many people he has touched.” Crystal Easter, Wife of Christopher Easter

VBC spokesperson said Christopher Easter worked in various positions in the Engineering Department during his time there and that he was a valued employee who is already deeply missed.