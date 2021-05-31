Family of toddler killed in drive-by holds memorial birthday bash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three-year-old Livia Robinson was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Huntsville back in 2018. Monday, her family held a birthday party in Livia’s honor with gifts going to other children.

“This is my comfort. This makes me feel better because this is what she would want anyway,” said MeMe McComb, Livia’s mom.

Sweet Livie, as she was commonly called, was in a home on Murray Road when a car drove by and shot into the house. In the years since, McComb has held community events to honor her daughter.

McComb put her own money into the Paw Patrol-themed birthday bash. Kids ranging from 6-months to 16-years-old walked away with some kind of gift and loads of free fun.

Sweet Livie isn’t here physically, but her mom knows she was there enjoying every second with the other kids.

“She’d say, ‘My momma done got me Paw Patrol.’ I just know her. She is probably like, ‘Look Jesus, my mommy done this for me.'”

Some guests rode their first-ever horse and then they played in a foam activity under the Alabama sun. There was also plenty of dancing and of course a bounce house. A picture-perfect day for any kid. It’s that joy that Sweet Livie brought her mom every day of her young life. She was described as an old soul.

“If I was to do something, and she were to see me missteppin, she’d be like now momma you know better,” said McComb.

Livia also loved the lord and prayed frequently.

“Even when my stepfather passed, she said, ‘Momma, he died but it’s going to be ok momma. He’s in Heaven. It’s gonna be ok.’ That made me cry worse,” said McComb.

In 2019 when we talked with McComb, she hoped to get another opportunity to be a mom. Today she’s making the most of raising another baby girl. Whom McComb is making sure knows she has a sister.

“I always want her to know who her sister is. Always. I want to keep her memory alive.”