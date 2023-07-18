HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames of a structure fire, which led to a family without a home early on Tuesday morning.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Daily confirmed with News 19 that crews were dispatched to the fire on Whitetail Drive around 4:46 a.m.

The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived but they were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Three people are now without a home, as Daily said the house is a total loss.

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene investigating any possible cause for the fire, Daily confirmed.