HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.

The shooting happened late Saturday night at Legacy Events on Highway 72, east of Ryland Pike. Nine people were injured — and two died — including 20-year-old Quantasia Grant.

Grant’s cousin Kimkeshia Johnson told News 19 she moved to Alabama a few years ago for something new after graduating high school. Now, her loved ones say they will never get to see her take those next steps in life.

“They said that someone was having a party, someone’s birthday party,” Johnson said. “This happening too much… right here in the City of Huntsville.”

Saturday night, Johnson said her two sons planned to go to a party with Grant. Grant moved in with the family after graduating high school in Sarasota, Fla. with plans to open her own beauty shop in the Rocket City.

“Of course, anytime your children leave and go you’re [going to] worry about them,” Johnson explained. “You pray for their safe return. Never in a million years would I have thought that I would receive that call.”

Johnson said shortly after the trio arrived at the party, the shooting started. Her sons were separated from Grant, but it wasn’t until they saw her shoes that they realized what happened.

“We won’t be able to see her get married,” Johnson said. “I’ll never be able to hold one of her children or go to the hospital with her as she gives birth to her first child. All of that has been taken away from us.”

Grant’s family has a message for young people with guns.

“What you’re doing when you go out and kill somebody, you have ruined a family for the rest of their life, not only that family’s life you’ve taken — but you’ve ruined your life,” Johnson continued.

Grant’s mother, Antoinette, still lives in Florida where the funeral will be held.

Her mother said she set up a GoFundMe to help hold a proper homegoing ceremony for her 20-year-old daughter.