Family member says veteran missed out on getting COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at Alabama’s state veterans homes, but one woman whose father lives at Floyd E. Tut Fann state veterans home says her father was left out.

Sherri Staples father served as a marine in the Vietnam War but three years ago, a stroke left him unable to care for himself. Now he lives at a veterans home in Huntsville.

“All of the families of the veterans that were unable to sign for themselves, we were texted and alerted that they would be sending out permission slips that needed to be signed and returned immediately,” said Sherri Staples.

She says all of the proper documentation was returned to the veterans home for her dad to get the COVID-19 vaccine but somehow, he missed out.

“The next day I called and spoke with nurse Kim who was at his station she said he did not get the vaccine. I asked why, she said she doesn’t know,” explained Staples.

Staples says she asked the facility numerous times for answers, but didn’t get any.

“No one has called me to give me any reason he wasn’t able to get it or anything so I just don’t understand,” said Staples.

Veterans Affairs says shots were given to all residents who agreed, totaling about 90 percent. Staples was given a different number.

“I asked her if anyone on that wing received the vaccine and she said ‘yes, I have a list right here’ and she counted them and said ‘I have 12 veterans on that wing that received the vaccine’,” said Staples.

Veterans affairs called the vaccine rollout a success last week, but Staples disagrees.

“When I saw the interview when they spoke up and said how wonderful it was and everything came together beautifully. That’s not the case, because if only 12 veterans out of a possible forty in that wing received the vaccine that’s not a great success. That’s a few lucky… A few lucky..” said Staples.

A representative from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said residents who did not receive the vaccine at the Floyd E. ‘Tut’ Fann state veterans home on Dec. 31st will be offered the vaccine during follow-on clinics at the home by the pharmacy team on Jan 21st and Feb 11th. The criteria for receiving the vaccine following CDC guidelines:

Free from the COVID virus

Not in quarantine

Free from allergies that could compromise the vaccine

New admissions who are in quarantine

Staples says her father is not allergic, in quarantine or infected with COVID-19.