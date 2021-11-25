Family helps Manna House feed the hungry on Thanksgiving Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While many families are preparing dinner, one local family starts their Thanksgiving with a mission to help feed the hungry.

“I get teary-eyed just thinking about someone going without when I have the ability to give to them. so, that’s my heart I just love to serve the community,” said Steven Langford.

The Langford’s have been serving and volunteering with the Manna House Mission in Huntsville for nearly a decade.

“My wife, her mother, and five of our children are here to serve the Lord because that’s what we love to do. it’s in our hearts.”

One hundred volunteers at the Manna House Mission were in the kitchen being guided by the chief chef Bruce Roy.

For over twenty years, the mission has served hundreds of meals to feed the hungry in the Huntsville area on Thanksgiving day.

This year, according to chef Bruce, a record number of well over 1,000 meals are being served from his kitchen.

“It’s very vital especially these days with the pandemic that people who are elderly, who are shut-in and this year we’ve had a great, large increase of the veteran request for meals. It’s just people finding out about it that we are doing it and wanting to have a good Thanksgiving dinner.”

The Manna House says the fact that over one thousand people are being fed on Thanksgiving day, is that the mission to feed the hungry needs to continue.