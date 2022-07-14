HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This weekend’s sales tax holiday is a prime opportunity for families to knock out some back-to-school shopping and save a little money. By shopping locally, families can help their local economy.

Small businesses across town are preparing for families to swarm shops this weekend, and they say you don’t have to travel far.

The Southern Decorista has been at the Parkway Place Mall for about three years. The small local business relies on families in the community to keep their doors open.

More than two dozen locally owned businesses have a store front in the mall and will participate in the holiday.

During the tax-free weekend, the state won’t charge sales tax on several items, including clothes, electronics, and school supplies. See the full list here.



“Your dollars help them stay in business,” said Vice President of Marketing at Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce Claire Aiello. “It helps them pay their employees, it helps their storefront stay open and it helps them pay their bills. We want a variety of businesses to be able to thrive here and [you] going to shop there really helps that cycle be able to turn.”

The sales tax holiday begins at midnight on Friday, July 15, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.