MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After a shooting at a birthday party in Madison County that killed two and injured 11 one year ago, the victims’ mothers, family and friends are still searching for answers.

But prosecutors say it could be years before this case goes to court, even though two men were charged shortly after the shooting.

Monday marked one year since the mass shooting at the Legacy Event Center that claimed the lives of Quantansia Grant and Kaitlin Jenkins.

Their mothers both say that the site where the Legacy Event Center once was has been a hard place for them to visit. Jenkins mother tells News 19 that she has still not been able to go to the building on Highway 72 East.

Ashton Elliot and Damarcus Thompson were charged with two counts of felony reckless murder for the shooting deaths of the young women, but police say another group was also responsible for firing shots that night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, over 300 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann says this is the most complex case the county has seen.

“There were so many guns involved, so many different. You got a lot of different victims, you got a lot of different shooters. As far as getting that thing ready [for court] – its a tall task,” said Gann.

Grant’s mother said she’s been told it could take up to two years for the case to go to court.

On Sunday, Grant’s mother held a balloon release in honor of the two women.