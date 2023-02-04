HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based taco chain is expanding across the country, with two locations coming to sweet home Alabama.

The restaurant specializes in mouth-watering tacos, and freshly-made house margaritas for you to enjoy while surrounded by localized art and decor.

A full-service niche taco joint has spent its life collaborating with local artists to hand paint the walls of every single restaurant they open to create one-of-a-kind designs using vibrant bursts of color to create an energetic vibe.

Fitting right into that “NextGen Casual” class, their menu boasts preservative-free, creative tacos, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options in a build-your-own taco concept.

Edgy taco suggestions like “Lucy’s Fire” and “Blue Dream” are some of the best-sellers with secret shells. There are also options for Korean BBQ with pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak.

Limited-edition menu items include the Fire Roasted Street Bowl and the Brussel Simmons Queso.

The chain offers “something a little unexpected to look forward to” with every visit, along with “the chance to create your own unique combinations of exactly what you crave.“

There are currently eight locations across the nation, with new restaurants popping up in Missouri, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky this year.