Fallen tree causes lane closures on Governors Drive at Parkhill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department closed a portion of Governors Drive at Parkhill Road due to a fallen tree around 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

Huntsville Police said all westbound lanes were blocked.

Police said no one was injured.

West Bound lanes of Governors Dr at Parkhill are temporarily closed while debris from a tree is being cleared. There were no injuries in this incident. pic.twitter.com/yD2OFRwmKC — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) January 24, 2020

Shortly after 9 p.m., Huntsville Police said the road was reopened.