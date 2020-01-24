Fallen tree causes lane closures on Governors Drive at Parkhill Road

Huntsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department closed a portion of Governors Drive at Parkhill Road due to a fallen tree around 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

Huntsville Police said all westbound lanes were blocked.

Police said no one was injured.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Huntsville Police said the road was reopened.

Share this story