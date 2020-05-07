Fallen Officer Memorial Service postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 2020 Fallen Officer Memorial Service was set to take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse in downtown Huntsville, but due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the service was postponed.

The Huntsville/Madison County chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is still making sure the officers that dedicated and lost their lives in service are being recognized.

“Since 1880, we’ve had 24 law enforcement officers from Madison County and various agencies throughout Madison County that died in the line of duty,” said Donny Shaw, chairman for the Memorial Committee.

Normally, fellow officers, families, and surviving relatives would have had the opportunity to honor their fallen friends and loved ones with a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps, and by placing a blue flower on a memorial wreath.

In place of the ceremony today, Shaw posted the transcript of the speech he would have made at the ceremony to ensure the fallen officers’ names are still recognized.

New this year at the service would have been the dedication of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III, who was shot and killed during a narcotics operation in December.

Clardy’s name has not yet been engraved in the memorial, but when it is, it will be placed under his father’s name, Billy Clardy Jr.

Shaw said as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the service will take place.

“We’ll have a 21-gun salute, taps, bagpipes, and we’ll dedicate Billy Clardy’s name on our memorial wall for the FOP at the courthouse,” he said.

The Fraternal Order of Police encourages the community to honor these fallen officers by visiting the memorial wall on the south side of the Madison County Courthouse.

There will also be a virtual candlelight vigil on May 13 to honor all fallen officers across the country.