HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby was transported to Mayfair Church of Christ for his visitation Sunday afternoon.

Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty while responding to a shots-fired call on March 28 at the Governors House Drive apartments. He has been remembered as brave and selfless, someone who loved to protect and serve.

The visitation is Sunday afternoon from 3-6 p.m.

“This is a devastating loss for our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama,” Huntsville Police Department (HPD) Chief Kirk Giles said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”

Crumby’s funeral service is Monday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ, located at 1095 Carl T Jones Drive.

Huntsville Police officials confirmed Officer Garret Crumby will be buried at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Monday, April 3, where his body will be taken after the funeral service in Huntsville.

HPD has received a number of requests to make donations. Private funds are being established through Redstone Federal Credit Union to help support the officers’ families.

Officials said condolences can be sent to the Crumby family and get-well cards can be sent to Officer Morin c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085 Huntsville, AL 35804.

You can read Crumby’s full obituary here.