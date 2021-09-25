Fall has officially arrived at the Hunstville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The leaves may not have started changing yet, but that hasn’t stopped the Huntsville Botanical Garden from getting in the Fall spirit.

Anna Beck, the Garden’s Director of Communications and Special Projects, gave News 19 a look at the fall activities visitors can experience this year.

There are over 50 scarecrows lining the paths

Part of Uncaged: Birds, Naure, & You

Uncaged: Birds, Nature, & You will be open for its last month in October. It features seven pieces created by local artists and architects.

Beck said the interactive exhibits have been very popular with guests for pictures and videos.

A full list of their events can be found on the Garden’s event calendar.