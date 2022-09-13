Teacher With Male And Female Drama Students At Performing Arts School In Studio Improvisation Class (Photo: Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for something for the kids to do during fall break? If there are any budding young actors out there, Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy is bringing back the Fall Break Camp.

Back after a two-year hiatus, the one-week course will teach young actors all about different elements of theater, including acting, voice, movement, improvisation, and more. Young actors ages 5-15 will be broken into four separate age groups, and the class costs $225 per actor.

Class runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m every day from Oct. 3-Oct. 7. Before and aftercare is available for families at an additional cost.

To register, visit the FPCTA website. Questions? Email Candiace Cooper at EducationDirector@FantasyPlayhouse.com.