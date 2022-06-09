HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Meta Huntsville Data Center will add two new buildings – raising the company’s local investment to $1.5 billion and expands the campus to almost 3.5 million square feet.

The expansion, announced on Thursday, will add more than 300 new jobs to the facility.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced the $750 million data center with around 100 jobs in 2018. At that time, Meta called Huntsville a “natural fit for Facebook.” The data center became operational last year.

“Huntsville has proven to be a great home for our data center, and we are excited to be expanding even further,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, the City of Huntsville, Alabama – Government, and the Huntsville Urban and Economic Development team, and all of our community partners for all their ongoing support. We love Huntsville!”

In addition to new facilities, Meta is allocating new grants to local organizations.

The first is a $300,000 grant in support of local schools and STEM education. The second is $225,000 to support the Raise Your Hand program, an initiative that aims to add 500 new National Board Certified Teachers to the Huntsville, Madison City, and Madison County school systems.

The final grant is $75,000 towards the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in support of STEM equipment for the school. As of 2022, Meta has given more than $1.5 million to Huntsville-area schools.

To learn more about Meta and its operations in the Rocket City, visit the data center’s Facebook page.