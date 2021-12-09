FAA hosts virtual meeting for proposed reentry site at Huntsville Int’l Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A virtual public meeting will be held by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday, December 9.

This meeting, beginning at 5 p.m., will help residents learn what the proposed plan means for the Huntsville area, and more importantly comment on it.

The Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority (HMCAA) is proposing to use the Huntsville International Airport as a commercial space reentry site, and Sierra Space Corporation is proposing to reenter its Dream Chaser vehicle there, too.

A draft for these plans, which would include landing the Dream Chaser vehicle up to eight times between 2023 and 2027, can be viewed here. The HMCAA has to obtain a Reentry Site Operator License from the FAA in order to operate as a commercial space reentry site.

The FAA encourages everyone to provide comments concerning the scope and content of the proposed plan on or before December 22.

VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING REGISTRATION:

Registration is required and to indicate if an individual would like to provide a comment. Register here: https://hsvvirtualpublicmeeting.eventbrite.com



VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING INSTRUCTIONS:

Connect using the Zoom link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85032175874

Password: FAA2021

Meeting ID: 850 3217 5874

Meeting Password: 8695227



During the public meeting, the FAA, Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority, and Sierra Space will provide presentations on the proposed project. The FAA will post both English and Spanish versions of the presentation slides in advance of the meeting here.



A translator will be available during the meeting to provide Spanish language services. A court reporter will transcribe the meeting.



Anyone that cannot attend the meeting in person or via Zoom can still provide a comment by email here, or by calling 1-833-548-0276.

