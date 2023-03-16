HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville International Airport is partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate technologies that will work toward better protection for aircraft against unmanned aircraft systems, or drones.

The FAA will test and evaluate systems that detect and/or mitigate potential aviation safety risks posed by drones.

Huntsville International is one of 5 different airports where testing will take place.

Drones occupying the National Airspace System, along with other aircraft, have been a growing safety concern in recent years. With the FAA assessing how to better protect airspaces, an implementation of safer measures for aircraft and aircraft passengers will be a key priority for the program’s outcome.

Ryan Gardner is the Senior Manager of Operations at Huntsville International. He expressed the airport’s excitement for helping with the creation of safer airways.

“We want to be at the forefront of helping nationwide in developing technologies that airports can use to better protect the airspace,” Gardner told News 19.

Testing for the program here in Huntsville will go on until late September.