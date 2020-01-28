3 people confirmed dead in plane that crashed near Springfield, Illinois

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement said three people and a dog died in a Tuesday afternoon plane crash near Springfield, Illinois.

The FAA confirmed that the plane, a twin-engine Piper Aerostar with flight number N6071R, was outbound from Huntsville.

Huntsville International Airport responded to a reporter in Illinois saying the plane did not originate in Huntsville, but “they stopped at Signature Flight support for fuel at 12:20 p.m. and resumed flight to KSPI at 1:02 p.m.”

WCIA reports the plane is owned by LKJ Properties LLC.

The plane crashed in a field near a residential area between Springfield and Rochester. The airport tower received word from the pilot that the plane was having trouble on the approach because of weather and its instruments. The plane circled and then lost contact with the tower.

The plane caught fire after the crash. First responders could not approach the plane because of flames.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. FAA officials, NTSB, and other law enforcement are still investigating the scene.

