NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded more than $5 million in grant funding to five airports in North Alabama.

Congressman Dale Strong (AL-05) announced the grant awards on Wednesday. The fiscal year 2024 grants were administered through the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program and funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The grants awarded to North Alabama airports total $5,050,568 and benefit the following airports:

Huntsville International Airport – Carl T. Jones Field: $4,174,568

Pryor Field Regional Airport (Decatur): $294,000

Huntsville Executive Airport – Tom Sharp Jr. Field: $294,000

Hartselle-Morgan County Regional Airport: $144,000

Scottsboro Municipal Airport – Word Field: $144,000

Strong said this funding will ensure the Tennessee Valley continues to benefit from reliable air travel and shipping.

“The FAA’s investment in North Alabama’s airport infrastructure will support economic development efforts across our region,” Strong said. “This funding will further ensure the Tennessee Valley has reliable means of air travel and our industry can efficiently move goods to market. As your member of Congress, I am always proud to see our hard-earned tax dollars returned back home.”

The Huntsville International Airport Chief Executive Officer Butch Roberts said the money will go to help improve customer experience at the airport.

“We are so appreciative of Congressman Dale Strong for securing these funds for Huntsville International Airport and for his support of the economic development in our community that this grant will fuel,” he said. “These dollars will go toward enhancement of our terminal operations and greatly improve the customer experience of our passengers.”