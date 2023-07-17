HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville announced plans on Thursday to build more parking spaces for everyone who visits the Orion Amphitheater, which will be a much-needed relief.

The new building is slated to hold up to 1,000 vehicles and will sit bordering the amphitheater, making it a shorter walk for patrons.

City officials say the four-story garage will be built along Amphitheater Drive and Corporate Drive on the south end of the lot, which is currently occupied by Top of Alabama Council of Governments (TARCOG).

TARCOG will be relocated three blocks east into the MidCity District.

You can find the City Council’s July 13 meeting agenda here.